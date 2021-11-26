Farmers dig out Christmas lights to decorate their machines for Banbury's ever-popular charity Christmas Tractor Run - Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper to take part

The spectacle of brightly lit tractors will be seen in convoy around Banbury area villages on December 18

The event, run in aid of Katharine House Hospice, is one of the highlights in the Christmas calendar and draws residents of countless villages to the streets to watch the spectacular parade.

The RC Baker Ltd Christmas Tractor Run goes ahead on December 18 for the sixth year running.

The fairy lit convoy will leave from Spring Hill Farm in Barford St Michael at 5pm. The tractors will travel in convoy through South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Aynho, Clifton, Deddington, Hempton and back through Barford St Michael.

Brightly decorated tractors will provide an amazing show as they travel around north Oxfordshire villages

What started off as a small event in 2016 with twenty-six tractors has steadily grown in numbers reaching a whopping 100 tractors taking part in most recent years.

“‘Last year’s event was very touch and go with the pandemic but we were really pleased to be able to go ahead and with the help of the amazing farming community, the local authorities and of course the huge support from local communities we reached an all-time high with money raised reaching a staggering £24,000 for Katharine House Hospice,” said Jennie Steenkamp, Commercial Manager and Director for RC Baker Ltd.

“The bar has certainly been set high for this year but we are up for the challenge. British farmers are renowned for working hard throughout the year but this event not only raises an amazing amount of money for such a worthy cause but also provides the opportunity to get some much needed positive PR for the industry whilst having fun, spreading some festive cheer and showing off their machinery. The huge amount of enjoyment that it has come to bring to the local community really is the icing on the cake.”

Bookings open for participants on December 1 but with places being limited to 100 again this year the advice is to sign up quickly.

Residents, staff and others at Katharine House Hospice will be able to see the convoy as it passes

If you would like to catch a glimpse of the festive fleet the planned route can be found on the website - www.rcbaker.co.uk/tractorrun - so that you can plan your prime viewing spot as the convoy passes through a village near you. Keep your eye out for Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper will once again be joining the convoy.

Organisers urge everyone to adhere to any Government guidelines in place at the time. Keep it fun, keep it safe, keep it festive.

This event is all in aid of Katharine House who are so close to the hearts of many in the community.

Cherida Plumb, the hospice's Community Engagement Manager said: “We are so pleased to have the support of RC Baker and our fabulous farming community again this year.

A hundred tractors will form the Christmas convoy on December 18

"The Tractor Run is an event that our staff and volunteers, as well as the local community, really look forward to. It’s a fantastic way to herald Christmas and we’re always very pleased to see how many people turn out to support the event both from our rural and farming communities.

"It’s absolutely wonderful that the tractors pass by the hospice so patients, families, volunteers and staff can come out and enjoy this amazing spectacle as well. We’d like to say a huge thank you to RC Baker and Jennie for supporting us again this year and, of course to all the people who make the run possible, the farmers, fire brigade and police who are just absolute gems and a real credit to their professions."