Deadline draws near to help Banbury Foodbanks provide Christmas cheer to the needy and low paid

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Banbury food banks are appealing for donations to provide Christmas cheer to the needy and low paid.

Fuel prices and the cost of living have had a serious impact on people of all kinds – the elderly, families, those on benefits and the low paid – many of whom can unexpectedly find themselves having to choose between keeping warm and buying provisions.

In Banbury a network of supportive organisations has been gearing up to offer help over the festive period. They include the Trussell Trust’s Banbury Food Bank on 01295 661304, the Local Larder run by Michael Hampton BCAc at [email protected] or call 07930 544311, the Banbury Community Fridge at the Merton Street Mosque, contact 07360 536640, and Prabhu Natarajan’s Lunchbox Project or [email protected].

The Banbury Food Bank asks for a referral from one of scores of organisations including schools, GPs, CAB and Banburyshire Advice Project. It does not deliver but runs two-hour collection sessions at the People’s Church, Horsefair, St Francis’ Church, Hardwick and St Joseph’s Church, Bretch Hill. Those in real need without a referral will not be turned away.

Trussell Trust volunteers are pictured at the Christmas Food Bank collection at Tesco

The Local Larder delivers food to people’s homes, courtesy of the Banbury volunteer driver organisation. The Community Fridge is run by Banbury Mosque and operates a collection system for fresh foods and the Lunchbox Project runs a flexible system depending on individual needs.

Rachel from the Banbury Food Bank said: “We have donation points at Sainsbury and Tesco – and we get a refund for a proportion of the cost of products bought from Tesco. People can also drop off donations at our sessions – and for large donations our warehouse will take delivery by appointment – call 07545 553364.

"All Christmassy things would be gratefully received. Anything like Quality Street, selection boxes, mince pies, Christmas puddings, festive biscuits, savouries, Christmas crackers or sweets for stocking fillers. If people can’t afford routine groceries they certainly can’t afford Christmas luxuries and it would be good if we can give them some. We need these this week to give out by Christmas.”

Since October 2022 the trust has been having to buy food to top up donations because of increasing demand. An evening collection has been organised for working people who still cannot afford their bills and food.

The Trussell Trust has a close relationship with Tesco which enables the Banbury Food Bank to stage a three-day collection each December

As well as families having trouble making ends meet, the food bank has helped families who have had unexpected emergencies such as a boiler replacement.

Mr Hampton has paid tribute to a number of local businesses and organisations including Easington Sports, Franklyn Covey and Fired Earth who replaced their Secret Santa with a collection for the Larder. The Larder is also helped by Morrisons.

He started the service taking prescriptions and food boxes to housebound, vulnerable people and the elderly during the Covid pandemic.

