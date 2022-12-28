County council issues New Year's Eve fireworks advice to keep Banbury residents safe.

Oxfordshire County Council are reminding residents to think about their own safety and the wellbeing of others during their New Year celebrations this Saturday.

Cllr Jenny Hannaby, cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “Organised fireworks displays are more fun, cheaper and safer than letting off your own fireworks to welcome the new year. However, if you are planning on using fireworks for a private event, please follow the fireworks safety code.

“Remember, only buy fireworks from a reputable retailer. Before purchasing, seek advice on the suitability of fireworks for the space available, and check that they meet current safety standards.”

Below are a list of things to consider before setting off fireworks:

Only buy fireworks that are UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed), CE or BS EN 15947 marked compliant.

Buy from reputable and licensed shops and ask advice before buying.

Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box.

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back.

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.

Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

Never return to a firework that has not gone off, and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.

Never drink alcohol while setting off fireworks.

Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five.

Keep some buckets of water nearby.

Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who might be noise sensitive, or have pets or farm animals. People are more likely to plan to protect pets and other animals if fireworks are let off on traditional dates.

Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package. These are minimum distances, so follow instructions.

Oxford Fire and Rescue are also discouraging residents from setting off flying lanterns on New Year’s Eve because of the fire safety risk they pose, as they can travel a considerable distance and their descent cannot be controlled.