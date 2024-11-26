Christmas is coming - and there are lots of events to enjoy and take part in throughout the Banbury area – and we’d like to add yours to our guide.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our this week list contains all sorts of events, from Christmas tree festivals to Christingle services and lights switch-ons. We will update it each week.

You can send your information to us to be included in next week’s article. Email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow evening, Friday, 29th November – the Christmas Tree Light Up takes place at the Church of St Peter’s and St Paul’s in Chipping Warden at 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies to celebrate. Short A short service will follow at 7pm.

A host of activities is taking place in the Banbury area in the run-up to Christmas

The Jackson family of 21, The Avenue (off Courtington Lane) Bloxham, Banbury OX15 4QU are again putting on their annual outdoor Christmas lights display to raise money for BARKS (Banbury Animal Rescue Kindness Service).

Their big switch-on takes place on Saturday, November 30 at 7pm. They will be serving festive cheer and mince pies. Otherwise visitors can see the lights any evening, but no pies!

Adderbury’s Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Sunday, December 1 at 6pm at 28 St Mary's Road. All funds go to Katharine House Hospice and there will be a raffle, stalls, tombolas and a visit from Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Sutton Christmas Fayre takes place on Saturday, November 30 at 1pm on the Rec and at the Millennium Memorial Hall. There will be a funfair, gift stalls, a bar, food, music and Santa’s Grotto. The Christmas Tree Lights Switch-On takes place at 5pm.

Chipping Warden and Edgecote WI hold their Annual Carol Evening on Friday, December 6 in the Village Hall from 7-9pm. The WI is raising money for the Northamptonshire Memory Hub in Daventry. There will be two raffles, for children and adults, as well as two grand hampers of Christmas Fayre. Chipping Warden Village Hall Christmas Quiz is next Saturday, December 7. Entry will include mince pies and sausage rolls. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Middleton Cheney’s traditional Christmas Tree Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1 in All Saints Church. Entry for visitors is free. Tea, coffee and juice for children will be on sale. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite tree. The Festival is a great event for children of all ages and there is a teddy tombola. It is open from 11am - 5pm on Saturday and until 4pm on Sunday.

The Christingle service takes place at All Saints Church, Middleton Cheney on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm. This is a traditional way to start the Christmas celebrations in a short service for adults and children, finishing by 5pm, where everyone can celebrate Jesus as the Light of the World with a candle-lit orange signifying light and the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hook Norton’s very popular Live Advent Calendar starts its festive, daily revelations from Sunday, December 1. The decorated, illuminated windows can be seen at various locations across the length and breadth of the parish. The first windows to be lit-up will be The Thatch and Wisteria House, both on the High Street.