The Middleton Cheney Singers are holding a Christmas carol concert on Sunday December 11

A Christmas carol concert for all the family will be taking place in Middleton Cheney.

The event is being organised by The Middleton Cheney Singers on Sunday December 11 at 4pm. This will be held at All Saints' Church in Middleton Cheney.

Advertisement

Rey Lear, choir leader at Middleton Cheney Singers, said the choir has been practising for a few months and hopes that it will be great festive fun for all the family.

The Middleton Cheney Singers are holding a Christmas carol concert on Sunday December 11

He added: "There will be plenty of opportunities to join in with the congregational carols if you wish, and to enjoy the intricate harmonies of what the choir have been learning for the past few months.

"This is truly a family occasion, with carols for all. We look forward to seeing you there!"

Advertisement

Tickets for adults cost £5 on the door with under 18s free.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

Advertisement