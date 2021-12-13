Chipping Norton's Labour party kicks off Christmas in the town with mulled wine and mince pies

Labour Town councillor Rizvana Poole and County Councillor Geoff Saul led the festive Christmas celebrations in the centre of Chipping Norton.

Christmas shoppers and Labour supporters were treated to mulled wine, mince pies, and chocolates.

"As well as bringing some festive cheer to residents at the end of a very difficult year, we were supporting and promoting the Chippy Larder 'A Better Christmas Appeal' which is once again this year being led by Rizvana," said Steve Akers, Vice Chair of Chipping Norton Labour Party.

Chipping Norton Labour Party members kicked off Christmas with a stall raising money for the Chippy Larder appeal

"We are very proud and pleased to be supporting the appeal. It was great to have shoppers spontaneously buying presents and toys to donate to the appeal."