Chipping Norton's Labour party kicks off Christmas in the town with mulled wine and mince pies
Chipping Norton Labour Party kicked off Christmas in the market place yesterday (Sunday) with mulled wine, mince pies and chocolates.
Labour Town councillor Rizvana Poole and County Councillor Geoff Saul led the festive Christmas celebrations in the centre of Chipping Norton.
Christmas shoppers and Labour supporters were treated to mulled wine, mince pies, and chocolates.
"As well as bringing some festive cheer to residents at the end of a very difficult year, we were supporting and promoting the Chippy Larder 'A Better Christmas Appeal' which is once again this year being led by Rizvana," said Steve Akers, Vice Chair of Chipping Norton Labour Party.
"We are very proud and pleased to be supporting the appeal. It was great to have shoppers spontaneously buying presents and toys to donate to the appeal."
"This is the first year that we have ever run such a Christmas stall. It was a great success and I can see us repeating it again next Christmas. The mulled wine was especially popular and went down very well. Happy Christmas everyone."