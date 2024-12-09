'Big Give' Christmas challenge smashes target for Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton family support

A 'Big Give' Christmas challenge has smashed its target to help a Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton family support group.

The Home-Start group for the three towns raised over £11,000 which has enabled it to qualify for matching funds, bringing the total to £22,000.

"It’s a fantastic amount which will be so helpful in our work with families across north Oxfordshire and we want to thank everyone who donated and supported our fundraising,” said Louise Sansom, senior manager.

“Our need for donations is the same all year round. It costs £1,900 to support a family for a year. We start our next home visiting preparation course in January in Banbury at Britannia Road.

Staff member Kim and her granddaughter held a craft stall at the King's Sutton Christmas Fayre to boost the Big Give campaign fund

Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton was selected to participate in the Big Give Christmas Challenge by the UK’s largest match-funding campaign.

The challenge was a seven-day online campaign – ending on Tuesday, December 10 - allowing the organisation to double any donations made during that period. “This initiative not only helps us raise vital funds but also elevates our profile by associating us with a well-known national platform - and it provides access to significant donor resources that would otherwise be out of reach,” said fundraising manager, Emma Ford.

"Our inaugural campaign last year was a resounding success, ultimately enabling us to support more families when they need us most."

Ms Ford said that last year 82 families received one-to-one home-visiting support, brightening the lives of 156 children; 201 families benefitted from attending Stay and Play groups; a total of 751 individuals received support through all provisions.

Louise Sansom, senior manager at Home-Start, and Emma Ford, fundraising manager, speak to 3Bs radio which covers Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester about the group's work

As a result 92 per cent of parents reported higher self-esteem, 91 per cent of families felt less isolated and 80 per cent of parents said they were more involved in their child’s development.

Donors are positively impacting the families supported, preventing crisis and break down and giving volunteers the opportunity to be there for more families when they need it most.

Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton have staff held cake sales and a craft sale to raise the organisation’s profile as well as all-important funds for the Big Give campaign.