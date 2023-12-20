Bicester primary school pupil announced as winner of Banbury MP's annual Christmas card competition

A Bicester primary school pupil has been announced as the winner of the annual Christmas card competition organised by MP Victoria Prentis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP presented Kate Starkey with her first-place prize at King’s Meadow Primary School, where the nine-year-old pupil attends.

Katie won the nativity animal-themed competition with her drawing of a horse, sheep, and donkey inside a stable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The card will now be used as the MP’s official Christmas card, which will be sent to family, friends, and colleagues, as well as shared with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Christmas card competition winner Kate Starkey with MP Victoria Prentis.

Victoria said: “Congratulations to Kate Starkey from King’s Meadow Primary School, who is the winner of my Christmas card competition this year. I was very lucky to receive over 100 entries, but it was Kate’s beautiful nativity drawing that really stood out.

“I was delighted to surprise Kate on Friday at a whole school assembly, where I presented her with some Parliament-themed prizes. Kate was gobsmacked when I explained that the Prime Minister had seen her design!”

The runner-ups of this year’s competition, which is open to all primary schools in the north Oxfordshire area, included Chloe Tolley, also from King’s Meadow; Alice French from Cropredy Primary School; and Marcelo Raczkowski Alves and Theo Wong from Queensway Primary School in Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement