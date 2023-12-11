A Banbury area schoolboy and his Mum have helped to raise over £11,000 for a family support organisation - by baking 500 gingerbread men.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hornton villager Laura Sharpe and her son George weighed out pounds of flour, butter and syrup to make the 500 gingerbread men for Home-Start Banbury and Chipping Norton - a charity helping needy children in the two areas.

After their marathon Christmassy bake-off, Mrs Sharpe and George handed out batches of the cookies to friends and neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations from family and friends – with efforts from a number of other Home-Start fundraisers in the district - have helped to raise a magnificent £11,187 against a £10,000 target.

Laura Sharpe and son George are pictured with some of their 500 gingerbread men

Home-Start provides a home visiting service for families with children under five who are suffering difficulties. By intervening early, Home Start’s volunteers are able to dramatically improve family situations and create better environments for the children to develop and thrive, giving them the best 'home-start' in life and helping to sort out problems at an early stage.

Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton provide a home-visiting service for families with children under 5. The volunteers offer non-judgemental, confidential, compassionate emotional support and practical help, assisting families through their toughest times - because childhood can't wait.

“Being a parent has never been easy. It can be lonely, frustrating, heart breaking and over-whelming. Many struggling families are often isolated with nowhere to turn to for support,” the charity says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our core work is our home-visiting service. A volunteer visits a family in need on a weekly basis and this support continues for as long as it is needed. Our volunteers offer non-judgemental, confidential, compassionate emotional support and practical help.

“We also run three weekly term-time drop-in play sessions. By intervening early, we are able to dramatically improve family situations and create better environments for the children to develop and thrive, giving them the best 'home-start' in life.”

Home-Start says many struggling families are often isolated and feel they have nowhere to turn to for support. This could be because of rural or social isolation, poverty or financial difficulties, mental health issues including post-natal depression, domestic abuse, relationship problems or the pressures of being a single parent, substance abuse, feeling exhausted, overwhelmed or unhappy, disability or poor health or inadequate housing.