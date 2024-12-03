Banburyshire school holds its own Cropredy Festival for Christmas

Cropredy school is holding its its own Cropredy Festival this Christmas, involving pupils, teachers and the community.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 7 at 11am when Cropredy Primary School opens its doors to its biggest event of the year - Cropfest.

PTFA chair Louise Shore has worked with St Mary’s Church, the WI, the Brasenose Arms, Cole’s Trucks and a number of other local organisations to provide a host of stalls and family activities.

There will be a Cropfest Deli and Boutique, Tombola, a massive raffle with great prizes and Santa will be there to get those all-important Christmas requests off to Lapland in good time.

The children will entertain visitors with carols at midday and the raffle draw is at 1.30pm.

Funds will go towards ensuring all the children can join the school trip programme. And the school wants to make more of outdoor learning using the wonderful green spaces in the school grounds.

Headteacher Will Reeves said: “We are incredibly lucky to have Louise and her committee who have worked so hard to make this year’s Cropfest one to remember.

"It will be an enjoyable event which will also give us much-needed funds to allow the school to make our children’s experience even better than it is.

“This is my first Christmas Fair at Cropredy and I couldn’t be more excited about the wonderful event we have in store for our students, their families and our local community.”

Louise Shore said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work with enthusiastic local organisations to provide a Christmas Festival which we hope all members of the local community will support and enjoy.”