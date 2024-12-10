Banbury Mayor delivers presents and festive joy to children at Horton General Hospital
This year, more toys and presents were given to children at the Horton by the Mayor than any other year.
The gifts were donated by Banbury residents as part of the council’s Town Mayor’s Toy Appeal.
Alongside children at the Horton, Home-Start Banbury, Bicester, and Chipping Norton also received various presents for children and teenagers.
To make the special visit even more memorable, Thames Valley Police provided a van to escort the mayor and presents to the Horton.
Banbury Town Mayor and Councillor for Ruscote, Mark Cherry, said: “The Horton Hospital is near and dear to the hearts of just about everyone in Banbury and one of its most beloved institutions.
“The donations from residents across the town reflects this widely held sentiment, and the joy and appreciation from patients and staff alike was truly heartwarming.”