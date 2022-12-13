Banbury health club Bannatyne's is offering free guest passes in return for a Christmas gift in aid of Barnardos.

Ben Clowes, third from right, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Banbury with colleagues

The club’s Banbury members have been showing their generosity already this Christmas thanks to the company’s partnership with Barnardo’s – the children’s charity that protects, supports and nurtures the UK's most vulnerable children.

Members who donate a minimum of £5 through the club’s Just Giving page will receive a free guest day pass from the health club as a thank you, enabling them to bring a friend for free.

Advertisement

Barnardo’s is the largest national children’s charity in the UK. Last year it provided essential support to more than 357,000 children, young people, parents and carers, through its services and partnerships.

Ben Clowes, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Banbury said: “This is a fantastic initiative that is enabling our members to support a very worthwhile charity, and get a little something from us in return.

“Members can simply make a donation via the Just Giving page or we’re happy to support them doing different sponsored challenges in the club to raise money that way. Every £5 will help Barnardo’s make a difference.”

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group, said: “Our health clubs and members do a great deal to support many good causes all year round and will continue to do so.

Advertisement

“The partnership with Barnardo’s will give a focus for our Christmas fundraising and hopefully we can raise a lot of money to help it carry out its amazing work transforming the lives of vulnerable children across the UK.”

Rebecca Mauger, director of fundraising and marketing for Barnardo’s, said: “We are very grateful to the Bannatyne Group, their members and employees for their support. We want all children to feel safe and happy at Christmas but, with the sharp rise in food and energy costs this year, many families we support are enduring unprecedented financial strain.

Advertisement

“Our work supports the children and families that need us most. Donations to Barnardo’s help provide essential support and allow children to feel part of Christmas, and we thank the Bannatyne Group for their generous contributions.”

See this link to make your donation.

Advertisement