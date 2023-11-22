Banbury funeral directors offer people chance to remember loved ones with Christmas memorial tree

A funeral director business in Banbury has offered people the chance to remember lost loved ones by taking part in a Christmas memorial tree.

The Edd Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors will be displaying the memorial trees at their premises on Canada Close and Timms Road, Easington.

They are inviting family members and friends to add the name of a lost loved one to the tree for a £5 donation, which will go to the Trussell Trust food bank.

Edd Frost said: “I am very aware that Christmas is a time that we always remember family members and friends that we have lost.

"Providing a memorial tree gives families the opportunity to physically carry out an act of remembrance for loved ones lost at what can be such a difficult time of the year.

"At the same time, contributing to a cause that will be benefitting families in our local area that are in need.”

Last year’s memorial tree raised over two thousand pounds for the foodbank, and the business has ambitions to match that amount again this year.

Edd added: “Anyone, wishing to remember a loved one or friend that has been cared for by other funeral directors away from this area, or indeed more locally from years gone by or more recently, is also very welcome to do so.”