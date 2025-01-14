Banbury community heroes delivered more than 300 food and present parcels to families over Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of community heroes worked tirelessly to deliver more than 300 parcels containing food and presents to families around Banbury over Christmas.

Local champions Prabhu Natarajan and Rowan Ridley were joined by Lee Personius, CEO of Banbury food product company TUGO Food Solutions, for this year’s Christmas hamper initiative.

Supported by volunteers and staff members at Tugo, the trio managed to raise an impressive £7,000 in just under three weeks leading up to Christmas.

The trio used the money to fill over 300 parcels with essential food items as well as festive treats and toys for children.

Banbury's Christmas community heroes Rowan Ridley, Prabhu Natarajan and Lee Personius.

These parcels were then distributed to local families through schools, community centres and charities.

The pupils at Bishop Loveday Primary School also got involved by donating their old toys to Prabhu, Rowan and Lee.

The toys were then taken to Banbury’s Horton Hospital, where they were given to young patients in the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

In addition to this, the trio also organised a delivery of toys to children spending Christmas in the Horton’s children’s ward.

The group delivered Christmas presents to child patients at Banbury's Horton Hospital.

The trio thanks the staff at Tugo, who transformed their Adderbury offices into a bustling distribution centre for a week, with employers taking on roles packing and delivering the food parcels all over the Banbury area.

They said: “Employees were hands-on in procuring, packing and delivering the food parcels, demonstrating the power of teamwork in bringing this initiative to life.

“Thanks to the team and the volunteers, this Christmas was brighter for many in the local community.”