Banbury business offers children the chance to send a letter to Santa this Christmas

A Banbury business has opened a free service for children to write letters to Santa and receive a response this Christmas.

Howden insurance brokers located on Banbury Market Place will be offering the ‘North Pole Mail Service’ throughout the festive period.

The company invites children to post a specially designed postcard with their Christmas present wishes at the ‘North Pole mailbox’ set up inside its office.

Ricky Sehmi, branch manager at Howden Banbury, said: "We're making it easier than ever for your little ones to share their wishes with Santa so that he knows exactly what they’re hoping for this year.

“And to make the experience even more magical, they can also get a personalised response back from Father Christmas himself!

“We know how busy the festive season can get, so our Santa letter service is designed to take some of the pressure off, giving families a chance to focus on making cherished memories together.”

Once the letter has been posted, parents can then visit the Howden website to access a template letter from Santa that can be printed off at home, filled out and given to their child.

Howden says it launched the service to take some pressure off families and to “help parents create those magical moments that make Christmas so special.”

In addition to the letter service to Santa, Howden Banbury is running a Christmas competition, offering a £250 pre-loaded Mastercard to 20 lucky winners.

To find out more information about the ‘North Pole Mail Service’ or the Christmas competition, visit the Howden office or https://blog.howdeninsurance.co.uk/send-a-letter-to-santa-with-howden/