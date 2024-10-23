Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that time of year again and a team of volunteers is looking forward to receiving hundreds of Christmas gifts to send to needy children overseas.

Eunice Harradine’s team’s preparations have been ongoing since January for this year’s Operation Christmas Child campaign.

It is a project that sends shoeboxes full of gifts to children overseas, many of whom have never received a present before.

Mrs Harradine is appealing to even more residents to join the effort this year.

Eunice Harradine and her volunteers helped send 880 Christmas gifts to children abroad last year

"They can do this by gift-wrapping a medium-sized shoebox and filling it with items such as school supplies, personal care items such as flannels, toothbrushes and soap, toys, games and other items, such as hats, sunglasses, wind-up torches or necklaces.

Last year, residents sent an amazing 880 gift boxes - up 10 per cent on 2022 and Mrs Harradine is keen to send even more this November.

She said, “We don’t know which countries our shoeboxes will go to but we know the children will love the gifts they contain.

"Many lack even basic items like a pencil and paper, toys or a toothbrush so the shoeboxes make a big difference and let them know someone cares.”

The boxes are handed to needy children by trained volunteers at specially arranged events where they hear the meaning of Christmas.

Please include £5 per shoebox to cover shipping. Online donors will receive an email telling them where their box has gone.

Further details are online at samaritans-purse.org.uk under What We Do/ Operation Christmas Child. Leaflets can be obtained from The Entertainer toy store in Castle Quay, Banbury, Londis in Molyneux Drive, Bodicote and The Peoples Church in Horse Fair, Banbury.

Take shoeboxes to a Drop-Off Location between November 11 – 18 (details on website). They include The Entertainer, Peoples Church and Magenta. From there, they will be processed and sent to countries in Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia.

Readers may prefer to build a shoebox online, choosing gifts or selecting a the pre-packed option. Use the link https://tinyurl.com/2pxy3mjz, to be added to the Banbury shoebox total.

Contact Eunice Harradine at [email protected] or 07710 483902.