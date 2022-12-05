Banbury area village gets the festive season off to good start with its Christmas Tree Festival

Festival organiser Chris Wells is pictured in All Saints Church, Middleton Cheney with the decorated trees

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday at All Saints' Church and organised by Middleton’s Chris Wells.

The winners were: first, Christmas Garden by Barbara Charlsworth, whose decorations were made entirely with natural things from her garden.

In second place were Joanne Watts and the Middleton Cheney Knit and Crochet group - the same organisation that made this summer’s popular Flower Tower.

The beautifully crafted decorations adorn the entry of the Middleton Knit and Crochet group

In third place with a decoration design called A Sweet Story was Christine King. The tree is to be donated to a family after the festival.

Joint fourth were the Dogs for Good tree and Peace on Earth by Chris Wells and in fifth place was a Christmas ‘Tr-easel’ – a festive tree created on a large easel, by Nicola Bell.

All proceeds will go towards upgrading the church heating to make it one of Middleton Cheney's ‘warm spaces’ for the community this winter.

Barbara Charlesworth's inspiring tree, decorated with natural things from her garden

