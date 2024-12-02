Banbury area residents invited to donate Christmas gifts for those fleeing domestic abuse

Residents of the Banbury and Bicester areas are being invited to donate Christmas gifts to help those fleeing domestic abuse this winter.

Cherwell District Council is marking 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence alongside its local partners Reducing the Risk, Sunrise Multicultural Project, and Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service.

To raise awareness and garner support, the organisations are holding an event in Castle Quay Shopping Mall, Banbury, on Wednesday, December 4.

People can drop in to find out about what support is available for domestic abuse victims and survivors, as well as for their children and families. Staff at the event will also be accepting gift donations.

An appeal has been put out for gifts for survivors of domestic abuse

Councillor Nick Cotter, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “Nearly one in three women experience violence in their lifetime. As the council in charge of housing we have a duty to look out for the signs of domestic abuse; sadly, it is all too often part of the circumstances that put someone at risk of homelessness. However, the problem can only be eliminated by working in tandem with other local agencies and raising awareness in wider society.

“The more of us that know the signs of abuse, the easier it is to seek or offer help. That’s why we are supporting 16 Days of Activism, a United Nations campaign.

“As Christmas approaches, we are reminded that it is not only a celebration but a time to help those in need. I think residents will rally around our idea of donating a small Christmas gift to offer a moment of brightness for victims and survivors.”

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence is an international initiative led by UN Women. As part of it, a global social media campaign to speak up against gender-based violence has been launched using the hashtags #NoExcuse and #16Days.

Domestic abuse support in the district includes safety planning, help with housing, informal legal advice and assistance from outreach workers.

The council and its partners also work to help people recognise the signs of domestic abuse in survivors or perpetrators and to highlight the different types of domestic abuse.

UN Women points out that domestic abuse includes different forms of physical and sexual violence and can also manifest as psychological and financial abuse.

The Domestic Abuse Awareness Day will run from 10am - 3pm on Wednesday, December 4, near the customer service point in Castle Quay shopping centre. All are welcome.

Because of the nature of the event venue, private spaces will not be available but people who need privacy and further support can arrange this.

For those unable to attend the event on December 4, Christmas gifts can be dropped off at the council’s offices at Bodicote House before December 17, where the council’s domestic abuse coordinator will collect them.

A range of information about local support for domestic abuse victims is available at www.cherwell.gov.uk/DomesticAbuse

Domestic abuse is devastatingly common. Figures show 1.7 million women experience domestic abuse every year and with three women being killed a fortnight by a current or ex-partner, so much needs to change before women are safe.