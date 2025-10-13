Appeal goes out across Banbury area for gift boxes for needy children overseas

The annual appeal has been sent out across the Banbury area for gift boxes for needy children overseas.

Supporters of Operation Christmas Child have launched this year’s shoebox appeal. Eunice Harradine, a volunteer since 2003, is asking Banburyshire residents to pack a wrapped shoebox with a selection of items to be given to a child overseas.

She said, “We are very grateful for the shoeboxes of lovely gifts we receive every year from people in the Banbury area, as they mean so much to the children receiving them. Many never receive a present ever, let alone at Christmas.”

Gifts to pack are wide ranging and include a special item like a soft toy, football and pump or toy truck as well as personal care items, school supplies, toys and games and accessories such as a hat, gloves, sunglasses, necklace, hair bows and a wind-up torch.

Shoeboxes are given to needy children regardless of their race, religion, ethnic background

Details of how to participate in the appeal are online at www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/how-to-pack-a-shoebox and leaflets are available from The Entertainer toy shop in Castle Quay, Banbury.

Each box needs £5 for shipping which, if paid online and the barcode is enclosed in the shoebox, will result in an email in February stating the country the box has gone to.

The shoeboxes are handed personally to needy children at special outreach events organised by local churches.

Last year, 902 gift boxes were sent from the Banbury area but Eunice hopes to beat that number this year.

She said, “The gifts in a shoebox let the children know that someone cares and that gives them hope and joy despite their difficult life circumstances.”

National Collection Week for filled shoeboxes is Monday, November 10 to Monday, November 17. They can be taken to The Peoples Church in Horse Fair, Banbury and The Entertainer toy shop in Castle Quay, Banbury. Other places outside Banbury are listed on the website above.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse International, a Christian charity, but all gift-filled shoeboxes are given to needy children regardless of their race, religion, ethnic background or whether they want to participate in any further Christian outreach programme.