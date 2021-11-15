Adderbury's plans for the 2021 Christmas Tree Festival are underway and organisers hope for a glittering fundraising display

With a new year come new organisers in Clare Lester and Ray Robinson, who hope to raise more money than ever for the Friends of St Mary's, Adderbury (FOSMA).

"We are delighted to be able to hold the Christmas Tree Festival again after last year’s pause in proceedings and hope that this year’s event will be as enjoyable and successful as ever," said Mrs Lester.

"We will be raising funds for FOSMA, which undertakes to help support the enormous costs of keeping the fabric of our wonderful church in good order. It has contributed well over £100,000 to date."

Trees on display in the last Adderbury Christmas Tree Festival in 2019

The Festival will be held over three days in December from Friday - Sunday, December 3, 4 and 5. The event will end with a carol service on the Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm.

St. Mary’s will be filled with creatively decorated, living Christmas trees, making a wonderful seasonal atmosphere for the anticipated large crowds of visitors over the weekend. Visitors will be plied with plenty of mulled wine and mince pies, hot drinks and lovely cakes - and entertained by a number of local musicians and singers.

There will be a competition for the Best Decorated Tree, which visitors may vote for. There will be no entrance fee but donations will be encouraged with all the proceeds going to FOSMA.

Mrs Lester said: "We are indebted to all the organisations and local clubs and societies who will be decorating their own tree and of course to our main sponsors, Bower & Bailey Solicitors, Edd Frost & Daughters, Finders Keepers Lettings, Hamptons Estate Agents, Humphris Funerals, John Nicholls, Mark David Estate Agents, Perspective Financial Group and West Adderbury Residents’ Association."