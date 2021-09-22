The Citroen Ami is coming to the UK - here’s how to reserve one

The Citroen Ami urban EV will go on sale in the UK, its maker has confirmed.

The French brand said that “unprecedented” demand from customers had led it to make the decision, with more than 12,000 customers registering an interest in the tiny two-seat electric car.

Citroen revealed the car last year as a safer alternative to scooters and bikes for commuters in European cities. It said at the time it would assess reactions before deciding whether to bring it to the UK.

It will now go on sale in spring 2022 and interested customers can reserve one for £250, although full UK pricing and buying options are still to be confirmed.

In Europe, Citroen plans to offer three ownership options, including buying outright for around €6000 (£5,100), leasing for around €20 (£17) per month or renting it by the minute.

For your money you get a tiny - 2.41m by 1.39m - two-door electric car designed exclusively for urban use. All models will be left-hand-drive and feature two doors hinged at opposite ends, two seats, some heater controls, a smart phone dock, glass roof and not much else, with the focus on simple, accessible transport.

As it classed as a quadricycle due to it size, in some countries those aged as young as 14 will be able to drive the Ami. However, in the UK you will still need a full driving licence to use one.

The Ami is powered by a tiny electric motor capable of just 28mph and a 5.5kWh battery that should offer around 46 miles of range. Charging will be via a Type 2 socket and take around three hours from a domestic three-pin socket.

The Ami doesn’t have much in the way of features or options but customisation and personalisation will come in the form of various colours of wheel trims, stickers for the quarterlights and roof, and Airbump-style pods on the lower doors.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: With cities and urban areas introducing stricter limits for vehicles, and people demanding new mobility solutions, Ami shows once again how Citroën is adapting to meet the demands of the times. Citroën AMI is a new all-electric mobility solution for the UK that’s totally unique – fun, exciting and accessible to all.”