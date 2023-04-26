Skoda plans six new EVs by 2026, including all-electric estate and £22k small SUV

Czech brand to add electric seven-seater and new compact SUV in next three years as its ramps up EV production

Skoda's EV line-up will grow from two to six models (Photo: Skoda)

Skoda will launch six new electric cars by 2026 as it accelerates its move to an all-electric model range.

The Czech brand’s EV expansion will include two new variants of its existing Enyaq iV as well as an electric estate car, small and compact SUVs and a large seven-seat model. Skoda says that combined with its existing model line-up, its new EVs will give it its most diverse portfolio of models and help customers shift from petrol and diesel power to all-electric in the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first new model will arrive in 2024 and be called the Elroq. The compact SUV will be an all-electric successor to the current Karoq model and will go head-to-head with the likes of the new Jeep Avenger and Ford Explorer. Based on the MEB platform, it’s likely to get a 77kWh battery and a similar selection of motors to the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born, which range from 143bhp to 201bhp.

Hot on its heels will be a new “Small” model, which looks set to share its underpinnings and price point with the Volkswagen ID.2all, although Skoda says its model will be an SUV rather than the hatchback style of the ID.2. The entry in the “A0” segment, will effectively replace the Fabia as Skoda’s smallest model and is expected to cost from around €25,000 (£22,000). Skoda says it will offer similar luggage space to the existing Scala hatchback - a step above the Fabia. The ID.2all will use a 223bhp motor and offer up to 280 miles of range, although Skoda hasn’t confirmed if its car will offer the same arrangement.

In 2025 the brand’s existing Enyaq iV and Enyaq iV Coupe will both be updated, including a redesign to follow the brand’s new “Modern Solid” design language that will influence all its new EVs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unnamed "Small" SUV (left) and the Elroq (right) will be the first of the new wave of Skoda EVs (Photo: Skoda)

The following year will bring Skoda’s first electric estate car, staying true to Skoda’s long-standing reputation for practical, family friendly estate models alongside its SUVs. At 4.7 metres long it’s around the same size as the successful Octavia estate and is likely to ultimately replace that model.

Above that, the “Space” model will be the largest car in the new EV line-up. This 4.9-metre-long SUV will offer up to seven seats and will be based on the Vision 7S concept previewed last year. That concept promised up to 370 miles of range and 200kW charging and is likely to be provided with the new 86kWh battery being rolled out across the Volkswagen Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement