Banbury EV company joins county-wide car club - pick up a hire car at Banbury car parks

Banbury electric vehicle company Zimbl has joined Oxfordshire’s county-wide pilot car club with hire cars available at two town car parks.

The start-up offers electric vehicles to motorists in Banbury and some neighbouring villages. It gives drivers the opportunity to use a car when they need it, without the expense and commitment of having to own one for occasional trips.

The car club car parks are at Windsor Street and Calthorpe Street in the town centre.

Users who have registered with the Zimbl app (by uploading their driver’s licence and pay details) can book a car and download a virtual key. After use, they return the car, plug it in and lock the car and Zimbl will take the appropriate payment.

The alternative means of hiring is to have the car delivered to your home in Banbury or Deddington, Adderbury, Bloxham, Clifton, Hempton, Barford St Michael and Barford St John.

The Oxfordshire wide pilot launched in April 2023, making a range of EVs available for people to hire on an hourly or daily basis.

Richard Devitt, Co-Founder of Zimbl, said: “We believe that car ownership is an outdated concept – especially for second cars – and that car sharing will soon become the new norm. By hiring an EV only when we need to use a vehicle, we save money and help to reduce emissions.

"Customers book our cars to do the weekly food shop, take the dog to the vets, travel for business or head out on a family trip to the seaside – the MG5 Estate is spacious and comfortable for the whole family.”

Vehicles are fully charged and include insurance and emergency recovery. You only pay for battery usage after the first 5 kWh (approximately 15 miles), and at just 30p per kWh - less than half the price of a public charge point. You must be 25, have at least two years' experience, and no more than 6 points on your licence.

The electric car sharing pilot is a partnership between Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council, Cherwell, South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse and West Oxfordshire district councils. Each council has provided the car parking spaces for the vehicles.

Councillor Pete Sudbury, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Zimbl is a welcome addition to our car club partnership. The programme represents a great option for residents looking for access to a vehicle without having the ongoing cost and worry of owning one, and many families will find them an ideal substitute for a second car, reducing clutter on your driveway or in the street.

“With all the vehicles in the car club fleet being electric, there’s the added bonus that people can experience driving an EV, adding to the big emissions and cost savings that come from lower car ownership.”

Zimbl joins existing car club providers Co Wheels, and Enterprise CarClub, offering pay per use EVs for the trial which is scheduled to end in April 2024.