Brailes charity three hill walk this Bank Holiday

The event attracts hundreds of walkers who get an access all areas pass to private land around Brailes Hill.

Last year’s event was attended by well over 1000 walkers and essential funds were raised for Brailes Primary School and Brailes Sports Pavilion.

Brailes Three Hill Walk

The walk allows access by private land owners to the top of Brailes Hill, a landmark that can be seen from miles around. It incorporates Castle Hill, Brailes Hill and Mine Hill , all within approximately seven miles.

The walk, this year, takes place on Monday, May 6 starting between 9am and 11am from Brailes Village hall.