Beat the winter blues and start running

Banbury residents looking to kick-start their fitness are now being offered new opportunities to take up running this autumn.

Cherwell District Council is inviting newcomers to the sport to join running groups Banbury Begin To Run and Rural Runners, based in Hook Norton. Formed off the back of council training, the two groups offer the chance to maintain or improve fitness in a friendly, social environment.

Spiceball Park, Banbury

Earlier this autumn Run Together Cherwell, an organisation set up by the council, and Sport England provided training for 15 volunteer run leaders, some of whom will be hosting the sessions.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “The council wants to support people to lead healthier more active lifestyles, and running is an ideal way to achieve that.

“It can improve stamina, strength and cardiovascular health so it’s fantastic from a physical perspective. And by bringing people together as a group, we can also help combat social isolation and foster a sense of friendship and community in our towns.”

The all female group, Banbury Begin To Run, will meet for the first time on Tuesday, November 20 at 10.30am at the entrance to Spiceball Park.

It will then meet twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday.

Rural Runners began earlier this month and meet at Hook Norton Sports and Social Club at 7pm every Tuesday.

They offer weekly 5 to 10 kilometre runs along countryside and off-road routes.

A further ten groups are expected to be launched in the new year by leaders trained on this autumn’s course.

Further information about these new groups will be available on the council website around the turn of the year.