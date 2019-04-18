Banbury welcomes spring with food and drink event

Food and drink treats galore will make be on show in Banbury Market Place as the town council commences its events program with A Taste of Spring at the end of the month.

Some 80 traders will be heading to Banbury’s Market Place for the mini spring food festival, A Taste of Spring, taking place on Sunday, April 28.

Taste of Spring is coming soon

Organised by Banbury Town Council, A Taste of Spring, will bring people and great food together for an occasion where alfresco lunches and takeaway teas will be the order of the day.

Live music will add to the atmosphere and the festival will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

The council’s events manager Ann Sewell said: “Visitors to the event will be able to buy food and drink made by small producers, goods that aren’t generally available in everyday shops.

“As with all Banbury Town Council events, admission is free and we try to cater for all tastes and all age groups.

“Many stallholders have been to previous food festivals in Banbury and some will be first-timers who have heard positive comments about the town.

“It should be a fabulous day with something for everyone.”

For a full list of vendors visit www.banbury.gov.uk.