Banbury Sailing Club invite you to Push the Boat Out during free experience day

Next month Banbury Sailing Club will host a free event giving people the chance to experience the joy of sailing.

The club, based on Boddington Reservoir between Byfield and Lower Boddington, will open its gates on Sunday, May 12 between 2pm and 4pm as part of the annual Push the Boat Out scheme.

The day will cater to adults and children alike and enable people to enjoy the freedom of being afloat and the challenge and achievement of learning a new skill. Youngsters, meanwhile, can develop positive life skills, like confidence, independence and teamwork, which they will take into all other areas of their lives.

Gareth Brookes, RYA Midlands regional development officer, said: “There has never been a better time to get active afloat.

"With so much focus on physical and mental wellbeing, being on the water gives everyone a chance to get away from modern life, spend time with the family, have fun with friends and just enjoy the feeling of being in the fresh air and closer to nature.

He adds: "Push The Boat Out lets you discover all that for free."

