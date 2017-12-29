Banbury’s Rock the Atic turns up the heat for New Year

Banbury’s Rock the Atic on Butchers Row is hosting a NYE party that should rid you of those winter blues.

The bar is going to transform itself to resemble a summer festival complete with a camping area and an outside bar.

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest periods for pubs and clubs across the area, so, in addition to the summer festival vibe, the event will be raising money for a Banbury charity.

Harry Parman, manager at the venue, said: “New Year’s Eve is probably the busiest night of the year for us, and we wanted to take advantage of that by doing something to give back to the people that need it.

“We are hosting a festival themed party to brighten up the dark winter months with some summer vibes, there will be a minimum donation of £2 on the door, all of which will be donated to the Let’s Play Project!

“This local charity is one we have supported before at events such as our charity football match, comedy shows and all year round with the help of the donations pot on the bar.

He added: “The continued support of local charities is something that we care a lot about.”

There will also be free giveaways before midnight and a free drink to anyone in wellies.

For more info visit www.facebook.com/rocktheatic