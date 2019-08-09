Banbury development to offer advice

A Banbury house builder is offering help to house hunters looking to move into a brand-new home in as little as a month.

Experts will be on hand to guide house buyers through the process of purchasing a home between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 at Redrow Homes South Midlands’ Bloxham Vale development, on Bloxham Road.

Those in the market for a new home can stop by and find out more about Redrow’s Readymade homes, already built and ready to move into.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “Homes at our Bloxham Vale development have been hugely popular and the area already has a well-established community feel, so I’m pleased to invite the public for an exclusive look at our Readymade homes.

"Buying a home can be daunting, so this should be a fantastic opportunity to show the people of Banbury how quick and simple this process can be.

“Our Readymade homes are perfect for house buyers looking to find their dream home and move in quickly – add your own furniture and soft furnishings, and simply move in.

Tonia added: "The day is set to be an engaging and informative event, so we’d encourage people in Banbury and further afield to come along and find out more.”

For more information about Bloxham Vale, call 01295 369 592 or visit: redrow.co.uk/developments/bloxham-vale-oxfordshire