Banbury buses birthday

This year bus company Stagecoach and its company predecessor will mark 100 years of providing Banbury bus services and are asking the public to help with celebrations.

To commemorate the milestone Stagecoach is calling for pictures and memories from Banbury bus journeys over the past 100 years.

What are your memories of the buses in Banbury?

All of the materials will then be used to create boards that will be on display at a celebration event on October 13 to show Banbury residents what an important part of life buses have been to the town.

The date marks a century of Midland Red setting up a depot in the town as well as 25 years of Stagecoach ownership.

Stagecoach in Oxfordshire managing director, Chris Coleman said: “100 years of the Banbury bus is a great milestone for us to all celebrate and we are looking forward to the big day in October.

“We would really love to hear from residents about their experiences and memories from the bus services over the years to help us take a look back at the past 100 years and share with new residents and generations.”

The October 13 event will take place in Banbury town centre and offer residents an exclusive chance to board vintage buses and learn all about how much the bus services have supported the town over the past 100 years.

Stagecoach ask that anyone wishing to share their memories or images do so by September 13.

To get involved email your memories or images to oxford.enquries@stagecoachbus.com or send copies to Stagecoach in Oxfordshire, Horspath Road, Cowley Oxford, OX4 2RY.