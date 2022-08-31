Photos: Fields filled with the sounds of cannon fire for re-enactment of the Battle of Edgehill

The Sealed Knot marked the 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill with its traditional re-enactment of 1642 battle between Parliamentarians and Royalists.

Back for the first time since the pandemic, the event on August 28 also included food traders, beer tent and living history all available to the public before, during and after the main event.

This Battle of Edgehill marked the start of the English Civil Wars and featured cannon, musket, calvary and pike.

Here are some photos from photographer David Hastings from dh Photo.

1. 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill The Sealed Knot marked the 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill with its traditional re-enactment of 1642 battle between Parliamentarians and Royalists. Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales

2. 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill The Sealed Knot marked the 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill with its traditional re-enactment of 1642 battle between Parliamentarians and Royalists. Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales

3. 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill The Sealed Knot marked the 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill with its traditional re-enactment of 1642 battle between Parliamentarians and Royalists. Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales

4. 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill The Sealed Knot marked the 380th Anniversary of the Battle of Edgehill with its traditional re-enactment of 1642 battle between Parliamentarians and Royalists. Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales