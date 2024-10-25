Footprints led to body in the snow: Remembering a mysterious death near Banbury

Fox House on the A4260, formerly the Fox Inn, now mostly obscured by greenery

Historian and author Julie Ann Godson recalls the story of a 'The Mysterious Death in the Snow' in her book about Oxfordshire history.

On a snowy morning in 1888, gamekeeper George Lewis followed a set of footprints in the snow across a field to a hovel in North Aston. There he spotted a young woman lying face down, so he called out but received no response. He even fired his gun, but still she did not move.

Lewis hastened to inform his employer, farmer Frederick Gulliver. He also told the police. On his way back to the hovel he met surgeon Edward Turner on the road. Turner examined the woman and pronounced her dead. The back of her head was swollen, and her hair was matted with blood. Her dress, boots, and feather boa were some yards away from the body.

At the inquest, William Clifford of the Fox Inn at North Aston revealed that the woman had called in the day before at around half past five and paid tuppence for some bread and cheese. She said it was the last money she had, so Clifford's mother served her a glass of ale as well. Neither the woman, nor William Clifford nor his mother made any mention of a severe wound on the back of her head. The woman simply said she was very cold, having walked there from Oxford on her way to Birmingham. Her dress was frozen stiff with snow. Announcing that she planned to spend the night in Banbury, she trudged away into the whirling flakes.

Explaining the discarded clothing in such low temperatures, Turner opined that undressing was a peculiarity of those in the final stages of frostbite. This had been reported, he said, in the recent blizzards in America – and it was true. But the issue of the bloody swelling to the back of the head does not appear to have been addressed at all. Vital responses such as blood loss and inflammation must have occurred before she died. Just as Police Inspector Leech was about to give his evidence, a commotion was heard outside.

A carriage rattled to a halt carrying Eliza Lambeth from Birmingham, a woman with "an appearance of great respectability", according to the newspapers. She identified the body as that of her daughter, Annie Florence, 21. Annie was one of four daughters and a son, and she had been educated at Sibford School. Along with her elder sister she worked as an assistant to her father Thomas Lambeth, a baker. The family lived in a sizeable house with two other bakery assistants living in. But Annie was in the habit of running away, and Mrs Lambeth had eventually committed her to a Home Penitentiary at Liverpool. "I have sometimes thought her mind was affected," she admitted.

Once Mrs Lambeth had finished speaking, Police Inspector Leech gave his evidence. He claimed confidently that he had "carefully examined the surroundings", and found no signs of a struggle. With no reference to the state of Annie’s battered and bloodied skull, the jury returned a verdict of “death from exposure to cold”.

Was the suspicious death of a troubled young woman from a far-away penitentiary just too insignificant locally to warrant the expenditure of scarce policing resources?

Julie Ann Godson's new book "On this day in Oxfordshire: volume 2" is now available on Amazon.co.uk and at her talks.

Read about her work at www.julieanngodson.com and at Facebook @julieanngodson