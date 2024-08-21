Woman appeals for help to find long lost relative 'Cousin Vera' from Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After many years of searching, a woman has appealed to Banbury’s residents to help her trace down a long-lost relative from the area she only knew as Cousin Vera.

Tessa Leeds and her family live in Chard, Somerset, but are keen to trace down a member of their family who lived in Banbury or Bodicote in the 60s and 70s.

Tessa and her husband Richard have searched online and visited churches and locations in and around Banbury for information on Vera, but they have so far found nothing substantial.

Now, the family hopes readers of the Banbury Guardian may be able to help them with any information regarding their lost cousin Vera.

Richard and Tessa Leeds are hoping someone from the Banbury area can help them trace down lost relative Cousin Vera. This picture was taken of Vera in the 1970s.

Vera has likely passed away, but Tessa and her husband are hoping a relative or someone who knew her will be able to contact them and fill in some of the blank spaces in their family tree.

Tessa said: “I have been researching my family history since I was 17 and started looking into my husband’s family history several years ago. They came from Bodicote and Banbury before moving to Carshalton, Surrey, around 1900.

"After marrying my husband in 1974, my mother-in-law, Betty Leeds would often have Cousin Vera down to visit or go up to Banbury to see her, and she used to speak very highly of her.”

Tessa does not know whether Vera is the first or second cousin of her mother-in-law Betty, but she knows that her husband's grandmother was Emily Curtis, born to Richard Curtis and Sarah Ann Casebrook/Casibrook in Frog Lane, Bloxham, in 1887.

Cousin Vera is pictured on the left alongside Betty Leeds, Tessa's mother-in-law.

Tessa says the Casebrook/Casibrook were a large family, so it's possible that Vera could have been descended from that line as opposed to the Curtis family.

A genealogist researcher has also mentioned to Tessa that cousin Vera’s married name may have been Boffin, but this cannot be proved at the moment.

Tessa knows that Vera May Casebrook was born in 1915 in Banbury, married a Boffin in 1937, became divorced, and then married Philip J Busby in the Fulham district.

Vera later died in 1984 in the village of Charlton near Banbury, but Tessa does not have solid evidence that it is the same Vera and needs somebody to verify the pictures.

A photograph of Cousin Vera alongside Betty Leeds in the 1970s.

Tessa has also received information that Vera could have married into the Dunn family, but again, she does not have solid evidence backing this up.

Tessa said: “Vera used to come up and down frequently to visit my mother-in-law in Surrey in the 1970s, and they meant a lot to each other.

"I have always been interested in tracing my family history, and it seems like such a pity to lose contact with distant family members. I would love to be able to speak to someone who knew Vera. It would be lovely to know who these people were and their history in Banbury.”

If anyone has information regarding Cousin Vera that may be of use to Tessa and Richard, please email them at [email protected] using the title Cousin Vera so that it doesn’t get lost in the spam folder.