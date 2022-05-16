What is Banburyshire doing to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? We want to hear about your celebrations

This year Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne making her Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The usual Spring bank holiday has been moved from the end of May to the start of June giving a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. This means Brits will be given two days off work to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service and devotion to her country.

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 on the death of her father, George VI on February 6, 1952, being proclaimed Queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right – the first ever to be televised.

In her Accession Day message, the Queen told the country she hopes the Platinum Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities.

She said the Jubilee ‘affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years’. She thanked everyone for their support, loyalty and affection, and signed the message ‘Your Servant’.

Here in the Banbury Guardian newsroom, we want you to tell us how you and the villages and communities in the Banbury, Brackley, Chipping Norton and Kineton areas are celebrating Her Majesty’s remarkable achievement.

No matter how big or small the event – we want to hear all about it.

Across the country, thousands of street parties, concerts, church services, sing-alongs, fancy dress events, dances and tree-plantings have been organised.

Some people are travelling to London for official events, perhaps in the hope of seeing the Queen at a public appearance. Let us know if you are going.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – takes place on Thursday, June 2. More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade which is usually held on the second Saturday in June to mark The Queen’s official birthday.

There will be the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4.

It will bring together some of the world’s foremost entertainers to perform for Her Majesty the Queen and members of the Royal Family.

Your event may not be as grand or elaborate as these but it is important to us and we want you to share the details and include you in our coverage of the historic platinum jubilee celebrations.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and the opportunity to celebrate in your own unique ways.

Maybe your event is before or after the official jubilee bank holiday. We still want to hear about it.