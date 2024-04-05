Warwickshire women who changed politics - Warmington Heritage Group's next talk event
Professor Sarah Richardson will discuss how Warwickshire women were a major force in pushing for the abolition of slavery at the Warmington Heritage Group’s next meeting.
She will also talk about how women from the county were instrumental in early democratic movements such as political unions and Chartism.
These women would also pave the way for the women’s suffrage movement which would later radicalise women across the country.
A spokesperson for the Warmington Heritage Group said: “This talk by Sarah Richardson, who is a professor of modern British history at the University of Glasgow, will highlight some of the colourful women politicians who have largely been written out of the history books.”
The talk will take place at Warmington Village Hall on Thursday, April 18 at 7.30pm. Entry is free for members, and £2 for guests.