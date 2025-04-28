Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masterpiece by Tintoretto, one of the late Venetian Renaissance artists, has been returned to Upton House following extensive conservation.

Tintoretto’s The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins is back on display at Upton House and Gardens in Warwickshire ready for the summer season.

Analysis during the painting’s conservation revealed some intriguing discoveries thanks to the use of imaging techniques including x-rays and infra-red, National Trust conservators say.

Michelle Leake, Property Curator at the National Trust who has been closely overseeing the project, said, “The technical analysis and conservation process revealed a wealth of new information about this painting and its history. I can’t wait to share this with visitors in our new display.”

The Tintoretto masterpiece is rehung at Upton House, near Banbury

The rare and remarkable painting by 16th-century Venetian artist Jacopo Tintoretto, has been part of the Bearsted art collection since 1939.

The work has been meticulously studied and conserved, with the conservation work carried out at the National Trust’s Royal Oak Foundation Conservation Studio in Kent.

The project has uncovered previously unseen layers of the artwork, offering new insights into Tintoretto’s early career and creative processes.

Technical analysis revealed new details about the painting’s composition, offering a rare glimpse into the artist’s evolving ideas.

A National Trust conservator works on the Tintoretto masterpiece

Changes were found in the treatment of the balcony and scrolls, which differ from a version of the work in Rotterdam. These modifications, including the removal of scrolls and alterations to the balcony design, were uncovered using imaging techniques such as x-rays and infra-red.

The conservators determined the scrolls had been deliberately scraped off, though it is unclear whether this was by Tintoretto himself or by a later restorer. The decision was made to not reconstruct the scrolls, preserving the painting as it would have appeared when acquired by Lord Bearsted.

Changes to the balcony also became apparent; imaging showed Tintoretto originally painted a stone balcony and then changed his mind, choosing a wrought iron one instead. Later, he removed criss-cross elements and an entire section of the balcony, replacing it with a figure of a servant laying a table. These discoveries have shed light on the artist’s evolving composition, and the conservation work has aimed to preserve the integrity of the artist’s vision.

Paintings by Tintoretto are extremely rare in country house collections as he worked mainly for Venetian clients. He was a dominant figure in supplying large religious paintings for the city’s churches, government buildings and palaces. The majority are still in-situ.

Conservation work is performed on Tintoretto's The Wise and Foolish Virgins

Tintoretto, born Jacopo Robusti in Venice, was a gifted storyteller, famous for his bold use of colour, combined with dramatic compositions, expressive figures and a marked sense of depth. The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins is a testament to his skill.

The painting’s journey to Upton House began in 1939 when it was acquired by Lord Bearstead, a passionate collector of fine art and former owner of Upton House.

Over time the painting’s appearance became spoiled by old restorations and layers of yellowish varnish that made this lively and complex scene feel static and flat. Imaging techniques instead reveal vibrant colours, hidden layers, and subtle changes made through the artist’s creative process.

The newly conserved artwork is accompanied by a wealth of information about the discoveries made during the conservation process, providing a deeper understanding of the painting’s history and significance.