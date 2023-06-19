News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Town Mayor breaks all records to officially attend a double anniversary at Banbury church

Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Fiaz Ahmed, broke all records after he dropped in to help members of St Hugh’s Church celebrate a dual occasion.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

On June 6 it was the 79th anniversary of D-Day but also the 90th anniversary of the laying of St Hugh’s Church foundation stone.

Spokesman Fred Riches said: “As the church was open that morning for tea, coffee and biscuits for the St Hugh’s Hub and the weekly Parkinson’s Singing Group practice, a few of us thought we’d have a mini-celebration with cake and a sing-song.

“By pure chance a local taxi-driver, while dropping off a singer, noticed the ‘Welcome’ sign and dropped in for a coffee. We explained the celebration and showed him the Foundation Stone.

Most Popular
Christine Lester, left, and Margaret Little are pictured with Cllr Fiaz Ahmed who joined St Hugh's Church groups at a celebration on June 6Christine Lester, left, and Margaret Little are pictured with Cllr Fiaz Ahmed who joined St Hugh's Church groups at a celebration on June 6
Christine Lester, left, and Margaret Little are pictured with Cllr Fiaz Ahmed who joined St Hugh's Church groups at a celebration on June 6

"It turned out he was Fiaz Ahmed and when not doing his day job, he’s our Town Mayor. We suggested a photo opportunity and he kindly offered to dash home, get changed, grab his chain of office and return.

“He was just in time to join in a rousing chorus of Climb Every Mountain and Happy Birthday St Hugh’s, before giving a short speech and joining us for a slice of cake and coffee,” said Mr Riches.

Mr Ahmed said: “I think I’ve probably broken the all-time record today for the time between the request and appearance of a Banbury Town Mayor at an engagement. Less than 40 minutes.”

The main celebrations of St Hugh’s 90th Anniversary will be in October. The building was completed and the Dedication Service held on October 10, 1933.

The foundation stone, laid to mark the building of St Hugh's Church, Banbury 90 years ago in October 1933The foundation stone, laid to mark the building of St Hugh's Church, Banbury 90 years ago in October 1933
The foundation stone, laid to mark the building of St Hugh's Church, Banbury 90 years ago in October 1933
Related topics:Town MayorMayorBanbury