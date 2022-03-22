Time Team dig at the site of a huge Roman Villa near Banbury goes live on YouTube - here are the dates and video

Time Team - which reconvened last year for the Roman Villa dig and investigation of an Iron Age settlement with underground tunnels in Cornwall - has announced dates between April 3 - April 10 for coverage of last summer's investigation at Broughton.

The Roman Villa excavations will be screened on the Time Team channel on YouTube on Friday April 8 at 6pm (Part 1) with Part 2 on Saturday, April 9 at 6pm and Part 3 on Sunday April 10 at 6pm. There will also be an exclusive Pateron 'Big Dome' live event on Sunday, April 10 at 7pm.

Members of the Time Team Patreon group will get their own exclusive preview on Sunday, April 3 at 6pm. These members are thousands of the 4m Time Team fans around the globe who have been contributing to the first fan-funded digs through monthly donations. They have been given glimpses of the work and some interviews during the dig last September and have been kept up to date with information and features by email since then.

In an interview with the Banbury Guardian after the dig at Broughton last September, Time Team founder and producer Tim Taylor said: ""At Broughton we have found things that actually make this not just your average villa but a place where people 1,500 - 1700 years ago put a huge amount of effort to create something really beautiful.

"It's a lovely bit of landscape to see, just standing here now, with these hills around us and that lovely dip - and to know what we now know about that villa, which we didn't know three days ago, makes it very special."

These programmes are the first projects undertaken by Time Team since the cult programme was discontinued by Channel 4 in 2014.

Shows from the original run have been enjoying over two million views per month on the Time Team Classics YouTube channel.

Work goes on at the dig on the site of the huge Roman Villa on the Broughton estate last September

This week Mr Taylor said: “This is the culmination of a long, challenging but thrilling journey for the team and supporters worldwide. It’s proof that great things really can happen when people come together and unite with a shared goal.

"Our amazing supporters on Patreon can now officially say: ‘I made that happen!’. And there’s lots more to come from Time Team, with our fans by our side.”

The new episodes are presented by Dr Gus Casely-Hayford OBE and Natalie Haynes. Gus is an historian, curator, broadcaster and inaugural Director of V&A East, London. Natalie is a classicist, comedian, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s much-loved Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics, and author of critically acclaimed books including Pandora’s Jar.

Gus and Natalie are joined by a host of original and regular team members including Professor Carenza Lewis, Dr Helen Geake, Dr John Gater, Professor Stewart Ainsworth, Naomi Sewpaul, Matt Williams, Professor Henry Chapman, Jimmy Adcock, Dani Wootton and Professor Suzannah Lipscomb,and newcomers Dr Derek Pitman and Lawrence Shaw.

Tim Taylor, founder and series producer of Time Team

Mr Taylor said: “I’m delighted with the new episodes – they really capture the spirit of the original shows and that thrill of discovery, while reflecting the advances in technology and approaches that have developed in the years since.”

Time Team’s return has enjoyed the backing of many fans, including bestselling authors Sir Michael Morpurgo, Bernard Cornwell, Philippa Gregory, Kate Mosse and Ken Follett.

“We have lots of exciting activities planned around the new episodes and hope you can join us for these events, so please watch this space for further announcements," said Mr Taylor.

* Time Team is a flagship archaeology programme that ran on Channel 4 for 20 series and countless specials. Time Team evaluated over 220 archaeological sites, from back gardens to Buckingham Palace. In its original run, weekly viewing figures reached up to three million in the UK and it has been broadcast in 35 countries worldwide.

The Time Team group who will appear in the YouTube series on the Roman Villa dig

Episodes on the Time Team Classics Channel enjoy over two million views per month around the world.

• Time Team on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TimeTeamOfficial

• New episodes coming to: https://www.youtube.com/TimeTeamOfficial

• Watch old episodes on Time Team Classics: https://www.youtube.com/TimeTeamClassics

The Time Team bus and marquee on farmland near Broughton Castle

Expect to see many Roman coins to be uncovered in the Time Team dig episodes on YouTube

Two big diggers were brought in to uncover top soil to dig trenches on the Roman Villa site