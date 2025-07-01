'This quarry is approaching my garden' - villagers oppose expansion of earthworks near Banbury

Plans to expand stone quarrying to within 100-150 metres of an historic village near Banbury are being fiercely opposed.

Wroxton villagers fear the noise, dust, vibration, lorry movements and earth shifting machines will cause unacceptable intrusion.

And there are particular fears that the works will be dangerous to children – especially asthmatics – who play out at the school which is 220 yards down-wind of the proposed quarry.

One householder says the application documents suggest the works could come as close as 107 metres from his home.

A Google Earth picture showing the quarrying earthworks and the nearly houses and school of Wroxton

Swindon aggregate company Earthline wants permission to take its excavations closer to the village.

Wroxton and Balscote Parish Council, Cherwell District Council and district and county councillor Chris Brant are among many against against the expansion.

The owner of Alpha Cottage said: "At the moment that the official policy of Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) is 350 meters from a property.

"Google Earth shows our boundary well within 250 meters of the current workings, which would suggest they have already breached that standoff.”

OCC said this was not a policy but a previous planning condition.

Cllr Brant said: “This application breaches Oxfordshire’s own planning policies, bringing quarrying within just 100 metres of homes and dangerously close to Wroxton Primary School.

"Residents are already enduring unacceptable levels of dust, noise, and HGV traffic — made worse by broken promises from previous applications. This proposal threaten public health, damages our heritage environment and undermines trust in the planning process. It must be refused.”

Wroxton & Balscote Parish Council also believed the county policy was to separate mineral works and houses by 350m with a limit of 200m set to prevent work that is detrimental to the amenity of residents or the countryside, and to ensure operators do not cause environmental problems.

“The two nearest properties, Cuckoo Piece Barn (145 metres) and Alpha Cottage (150 metres) are both well within the 200 metres zone as confirmed in a report carried out for Earthline. Furthermore Wroxton Primary School is situated only marginally outside of the 200 metres zone.

“This is of particular importance with pupils spending a lot of time in the playground where they will be exposed to a potential increase in air pollution and

noise, with its risk of negative effect on their health and wellbeing. The school is in direct line of the prevailing wind.”

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: "As the planning authority in this case, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this stage on the merits of the application. However, all comments made by local residents will be taken into consideration when the application is determined.

"There is no defined minimum distance between the edge of a quarry and the nearest neighbours in the council’s adopted Minerals and Waste Local Plan Part 1 Core Strategy but policy C5 requires it to be demonstrated there will not be an unacceptable adverse impact on the local environment, human health and safety, residential amenity and other sensitive receptors and the local economy.

"Where necessary, appropriate separation distances or buffer zones between minerals and waste developments and occupied residential property or other sensitive receptors and/or other mitigation measures will be required, as determined on a site-specific, case-by-case basis.”

The Banbury Guardian has approached Earthline Ltd but has not received a response.