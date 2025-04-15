The Knights of Middle England return to Blenheim Palace next month for annual jousting tournament

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Visitors to Blenheim Palace will be able to step back in time next month when the Knights of Middle England team of stunt performers return for the palace's annual jousting competition.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site will be transformed into a mediaeval battlefield when it hosts the jousting tournament on Bank Holiday weekend from May 3 - 5.

Anyone visiting Blenheim during this time will have a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the sights, sounds and excitement of the knights, noble steeds and archers battling it out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A living history mediaeval camp, where people can immerse themselves in the daily lives of knights, squires, and artisans, will take place in the palace’s walled garden.

The Knights of Middle England stunt team and performers will take visitors back in time with thrilling jousting competitions.The Knights of Middle England stunt team and performers will take visitors back in time with thrilling jousting competitions.
The Knights of Middle England stunt team and performers will take visitors back in time with thrilling jousting competitions.

While the main jousting tournaments, falconry displays, archery demonstrations and interactive jester performances will take place on the South Lawn.

Entry to the jousting tournament is included with a valid palace and gardens ticket or a palace and play pass.

For more information, visit: https://www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/jousting/

Related topics:KnightsEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice