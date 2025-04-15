The Knights of Middle England return to Blenheim Palace next month for annual jousting tournament
The UNESCO World Heritage Site will be transformed into a mediaeval battlefield when it hosts the jousting tournament on Bank Holiday weekend from May 3 - 5.
Anyone visiting Blenheim during this time will have a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the sights, sounds and excitement of the knights, noble steeds and archers battling it out.
A living history mediaeval camp, where people can immerse themselves in the daily lives of knights, squires, and artisans, will take place in the palace’s walled garden.
While the main jousting tournaments, falconry displays, archery demonstrations and interactive jester performances will take place on the South Lawn.
Entry to the jousting tournament is included with a valid palace and gardens ticket or a palace and play pass.
For more information, visit: https://www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/jousting/
