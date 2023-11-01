The Box of Delights - the Royal Shakespeare Company's Christmas production - behind the scenes in photos
After a seemingly chance encounter on a train, orphaned schoolboy Kay Harker finds himself the guardian of a small wooden box with powers beyond his wildest dreams.
Caught up in a battle between two powerful magicians, Kay fights to save not just the people he loves but also the future of Christmas itself.This fantastically festive production is directed by Justin Audibert and designed by RSC Associate Artist Tom Piper with puppetry by Samual Wyer, movement by Simon Pittman and video by Nina Dunn. The show has a cast of 18 actors.
This production is based on the original stage production first produced by Wilton’s Music Hall and Hero Productions at Wilton’s Music Hall.
Suitable for age 7+.
To book tickets see www.rsc.org.uk/the-box-of-delights/tickets and to see more about the show, with cast and content advisory see here www.rsc.org.uk/the-box-of-delights