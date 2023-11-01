News you can trust since 1838
Tom Piper's design sketch of the scene in which the three children meet Herne The Hunter, the guardian of The Box of Delights

The Box of Delights - the Royal Shakespeare Company's Christmas production - behind the scenes in photos

The Box of Delights - the Royal Shakespeare Company's Christmas production - opened this week and runs until January 7.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT

After a seemingly chance encounter on a train, orphaned schoolboy Kay Harker finds himself the guardian of a small wooden box with powers beyond his wildest dreams.

Caught up in a battle between two powerful magicians, Kay fights to save not just the people he loves but also the future of Christmas itself.This fantastically festive production is directed by Justin Audibert and designed by RSC Associate Artist Tom Piper with puppetry by Samual Wyer, movement by Simon Pittman and video by Nina Dunn. The show has a cast of 18 actors.

This production is based on the original stage production first produced by Wilton’s Music Hall and Hero Productions at Wilton’s Music Hall.

Suitable for age 7+.

To book tickets see www.rsc.org.uk/the-box-of-delights/tickets and to see more about the show, with cast and content advisory see here www.rsc.org.uk/the-box-of-delights

Stage designer Tom Piper's a sketch of a scene near the beginning of the story when Kay Harker is on the train

1. The Box of Delights

Stage designer Tom Piper's a sketch of a scene near the beginning of the story when Kay Harker is on the train Photo: Tom Piper

Tom Piper's design image of Kay Harker appearing to swim underwater

2. The Box of Delights, RSC

Tom Piper's design image of Kay Harker appearing to swim underwater Photo: Tom Piper

Tom Piper's design drawing of a scene where the character of Peter becomes a trout and dives and appears to swim through a pool.

3. The Box of Delights - RSC

Tom Piper's design drawing of a scene where the character of Peter becomes a trout and dives and appears to swim through a pool. Photo: Tom Piper

Tom Piper's stage design of the magical Phoenix emerging from the Box of Delights

4. The Box of Delights RSC

Tom Piper's stage design of the magical Phoenix emerging from the Box of Delights Photo: Tom Piper

