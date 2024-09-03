See how a racehorse is prepared for the track when trainers in the Banbury area open their doors to the public

Trainer Charlie Longsden walks alongside the famous Grand National competing mare Snow Queen

If you have ever wondered how horses are prepared for the Grand National or Cheltenham, you can see for yourself when trainers in the Banbury area open their doors to the public.

Several Banburyshire trainers are taking part in National Racehorse Week, from September 7 – 15, where the public are invited to their yards to see where the hard work, fitness training and preparation for racing takes place.

It is billed as ‘a nationwide annual celebration of the racehorse and a chance to see first-hand the love, care and attention that goes into looking after them’.

Among racing yards up and down the country showcasing the lives that these magnificent animals lead, are Charlie Longsdon at Hull Farm Stables, Stratford Road, Chipping Norton; Ben Case at Wardington Gate Farm, Edgcote near Banbury and David Dennis at the same Edgecote yard.

Sarah Case told the Banbury Guardian: “Our yard will be open on Sunday, September 15 from 10am - noon. Entrance is free. To register your interest please go to https://nationalracehorseweek.uk/yard/ben-case/

“We’d love to welcome visitors to meet the horses and our team of dedicated staff. You will have the chance to see a demonstration from our equine physiotherapist, talk to our feed expert on diet and nutrition and how to feed the racehorse, have the chance to ask the trainer or any member of the team any questions you may have or even have a go on an ‘equicizer’. Refreshments will be available.”

David Dennis Racing – at the same yard - welcomes everyone to view the facilities and see the amazing care and attention given to all horses. Mr Dennis’s horses are in the Rear Barn at Wardington Gate Farm. A hosted yard and stable tour to meet the racehorses takes place at 10am.

Charlie Longsdon’s Open Day will take place in the yard on Saturday, September 14 from 11.30am – 1.30pm. There will be a parade of horses, a schooling demonstration, horse equicizer, Kaleb Cooper’s cider trailer plus a stand offering refreshments and cakes.

National Racehorse Week is the brainchild of trainer Richard Phillips, whose Adlestrop yard is between Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold. His Open Day is fully booked.