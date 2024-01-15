‘Use it, don’t lose it’ – residents of Hook Norton have started a promotional drive in a bid to save their village hall.

The move comes after use of the village hall reduced as a result of the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Last week, the trustees of the Hook Norton War Memorial Hall (HNWMH) invited representatives of user groups including the Badminton Club, Hooky Players and Film Society to attend a meeting about the current situation, stressing a need for more bookings to keep the hall a viable.

The Friends of HNWMH made a donation of £662 which was gratefully received. And the group used the gathering to describe its calendar of activities for the coming year. However the diary showed there was no increase in bookings.

Cllr Derek Brotherton said paid use of the hall needs to be two hours a day, five days a week. He also said the trustees need reassurance that the village wanted the hall.

There was a claim that some wanted the hall bulldozed and a suggestion that the property could be turned into a ‘Memorial Garden’.

A spokesman said: “The problem for trustees is that the income of the hall from bookings doesn’t cover its running costs. The Trust doesn’t have the resources to do the marketing.”

The Friends of HNWMH agreed to take this on and new adverts in the village newsletter are anticipated.

In an email submission Cllr Janeen Wilson said: “Trustees have been working on various options and I for one have already arranged a fundraiser to help boost funds - with others in the pipeline.

"The trustees have also been discussing key objectives for the hall and our aim is to instigate a programme of projects to refurbish and upgrade the hall within our current budgetary constraints. Grant support alongside community fundraising is also being explored. The intention is to publish a draft plan in spring 2024 for community consultation to take place. Other maintenance items are being actioned and are proving to be expensive but necessary.”

Trustees have agreed to hold meetings with user groups and the Friends to take the proposals forward in the hope of rejuvenating the hall.