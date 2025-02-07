Quiz night helps villagers near Banbury raise almost £2,000 towards their campaign to save their pub

The villagers of Middle Barton have raised almost £2,000 for the campaign to save their village pub with a pop-up quiz night.

The Middle Barton community gathered at the village’s Alice Marshall Hall for an evening of fun, quizzes and fundraising.

Over 100 people attended the event on Saturday (February 1) and helped to raise £2,000 for the Campaign to Save the Fox Inn.

Attendees formed teams to answer questions and test their knowledge of foxes while also using their creativity to ‘present the most beautiful fox’.

Since the pub’s closure in July 2023, the residents of Middle Barton have been campaigning to purchase and reopen the Fox Inn as a community-owned venture.

The money raised from the quiz night will go towards the villager’s campaign of buying and reopening the Grade II listed 18th-century pub.

Richard Brown MBE, chair of the Bartons Community Benefit Society Ltd, said: “We have a clear plan to transform the Fox Inn into a thriving

community hub for future generations.

“The success of our quiz night is a clear statement that we want our pub back and would encourage investors to work with us to make that happen.”

Andy Clarke, one of the campaign organisers, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this success.

“It will help build the momentum we need to reopen the Fox Inn, and it’s a true testament to the strength and spirit of our community. We are so grateful to everyone who participated, donated, and supported us during this event.”

For more information about the campaign, visit: https://ourfox.org/