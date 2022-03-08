Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Let the celebrations begin! Banbury area can apply for £55,000 in grants to fund events to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne

HM Queen Elizabeth II whose reign reaches its platinum jubilee this year. Picture by Getty

Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne last month with a special four-day bank holiday weekend running from Thursday, June 2 - Sunday, June 5 put in to mark the occasion.

Cherwell District Council has set aside £55,000 to dish out to aid events such as street parties, village festivals, participation in The Big Jubilee Lunch, the lighting of beacons, civic occasions or local pageants.

The council’s report says grants will be awarded “to events that facilitate and encourage participation by the whole local community” and “bring people together and strengthen community spirit”.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish councils will be given first refusal on the funding available for their areas but if they do not apply, “properly constituted community groups” will be next in line.

Grants can be spent on equipment and venue hire, entertainment, insurance and local promotion and publicity. The costs of commemorative items and food and drink are not eligible and religious or political events will not be funded.

The council has allowed time either side of the bank holiday “to take account of Jubilee celebrations taking place in association with established annual events” but funds must be spent on celebrations that take place between May 1 - September 30, 2022.

The money will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis with thresholds based on the size of the parish or ward.

Parishes can apply for between £100 and £850 with a 25 per cent uplift for those split into two settlements.

Banbury and Bicester are set to be allocated up to £2,000 each with Kidlington to be allocated £1,500. Each ward in these three areas can benefit from a 25 per cent uplift.

The move was roundly welcomed by the council’s executive this week but Councillor Lynn Pratt (Con, Bicester North & Caversfield) urged officers not to complicate the process.

“I am delighted that we can help with these celebrations,” she said.

“Can I just ask that we try not to make it too complicated for residents and community groups to apply. Please do not send out 20-page forms.

“I live in a very small close of 23 houses and we have already had one meeting, wanting to establish what we can do.