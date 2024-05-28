Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A poem by a former Royal Marine and well-known Banbury market stall holder has been re-released by his family to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The poem titled ‘D Day on L.C.F. 35’ was written by Corporal Dennis Arthur Adkins in June 1944.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, Dennis’ daughter-in-law, Joan Adkins has submitted the poem to the Banbury Guardian.

Dennis was born on August 17, 1922 and became well-known in Banbury for his work with his father, operating the Grimsbury Nurseries market stall for many years.

Dennis and Audrey on their wedding day just before D-Day and Dennis' poem 'D Day on L.C.F. 35'.

Joan said: “He and his father had a nursery that ran between Overthorpe Road and the A422 (Blacklocks Hill). They also had a horse-drawn cart pulled by Bill and a fruit and vegetable stall on Banbury market.”

During the Battle of Normandy, Dennis and his fellow marines landed on Sword Beach in an offensive that saw 683 allied soldiers lose their lives.

Dennis, who married his wife Audrey three months before D-Day wrote the poem, shortly after the invasion, once he was safe inside his ship.

He and Audrey, who worked as an ammunition worker during the war, celebrated their 60th anniversary just a couple of weeks before his death in 2004.

Dennis Adkins in one of his greenhouses and his well-known market cart pulled by Bill.

‘D Day on LCF 35’ by Dennis Arthur Adkins

We were there on D Day,

We went right to the beach.

Gerry saw us coming,

But his shells just didn’t reach.

Jeeps was on the bridge,

His temper he had lost.

He shouted out his orders,

Till we thought that all was lost.

We blasted at our target,

Yes, twice we did the trick.

The air force did the bombing,

And the smoke was mighty thick.

Now when all this was over,

We anchored out at sea,

Pea soup was on the menu

With a cup of lousy tea.

Many nights we fired at Gerry,

Alas, it seemed in vain.

Until one night we had a shock,

A plane came down in flames.

We are now on ‘compo’ rations

And getting devlish fat.

Tons of ciggs and ‘nutty’,

And more ‘hard-tack’ than that.

We hope to be in blighty soon,

With a few days up the line.

So cheerio you lubbers,

I’ve had my blasted time.