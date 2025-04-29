Plaques commemorating 80 years since the end of WWII in Europe placed in Banbury park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury Town Mayor Mark Cherry has unveiled three plaques in People’s Park that commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

Mayor Mark Cherry unveiled the plaques today (April 29) to mark the start of 10 days of celebration for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

The three plaques will remain in the park for the rest of the year so that Banbury residents can pay their respects at any time.

Mayor Mark Cherry said: “I’m very excited to unveil these plaques that will be kept in place at the People’s Park War Memorial throughout the year; a testament to the importance of this anniversary, and a tribute to every individual that made VE Day possible.

“I encourage residents of Banbury to visit the war memorial when they are able, and take a moment to remember those that sacrificed so much, so that we may be able to celebrate so many freedoms today.”

Written on the plaques, it reads: “This plaque was donated by the Mayor of Banbury, Cllr. Mark Cherry, on Thursday 8th of May, 2025.

“It commemorates 80 years since Victory in Europe Day was first celebrated, upon Germany’s unconditional surrender to the allied forces, bringing an end to World War II on the continent. It is dedicated to all those who made VE Day possible, including veterans, civilians, and those that lost their lives in the conflict.”

Alongside the plaques, Banbury Town Council will mark the anniversary of VE Day by hosting a street party at 11:30am on May 8 outside the Town Hall.