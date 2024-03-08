Oxfordshire museum appeals for people to submit D-Day stories ahead of 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The museum will commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day as part of a special exhibition that will run from May 18 until September 24.

For the exhibition, the museum hopes to tell more local people’s stories about experiences during the build-up, D-Day invasion and Normandy campaign that followed.

David Shouesmith, chairman of the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Trust, said: “This is an opportunity to restate and refresh some of the compelling stories of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, and the Pegasus Bridge operation in particular, but there will also be many other less dramatic stories of how the county was involved in the run-up to D-Day which we are keen to bring to light, and which may resonate with wider audiences.”

The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum has appealed for county D-Day stories to be sent to it ahead of its 80th Anniversary events and exhibitions later this year.

Alongside the display of D-Day memories and stories, the anniversary exhibition will also feature a talk about the Pegasus Bridge, which soldiers from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry took control of using gliders during the opening minutes of the invasion of Normandy.

The museum will also host a talk by former officer in the Royal Engineers’ and father to comedian Al Murray, Ingram Murray who will discuss the role of the Royal Engineers who accompanied the soldiers of the Oxfordshire regiment on board the gliders bound for Pegasus Bridge.