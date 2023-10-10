News you can trust since 1838
New four-day Banbury fair will offer extra attractions this year - and prices will be pegged

The new four-day Banbury fair will offer extra attractions this year, according to Claudia Wilson, of the famous Bob Wilson’s Funfair family.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Ms Wilson says the organisation is offering some special things to enjoy, especially designed for children. And the costs will be held at 2022 prices.

“We are hoping that the whole funfair will be a great success but Saturday especially as it will be our first time having an extra day,” she told the Banbury Guardian.

"We have arranged entertainments for our visitors for the Saturday. It will start from 12 noon and will be located through out the whole fair.

The Banbury Fair goes on for four days this year - and prices will stay the same as in 2022The Banbury Fair goes on for four days this year - and prices will stay the same as in 2022
"We’ll have stilt walkers, face painting, balloon modelling, a unicyclist and organ players.

"Also all rides on the fair will be kept to there previous 2022 prices, so no price increases here.”

The Michaelmas fair has been running in the Banbury town centre for over 500 years and has proven to be a popular part of the town’s history. The history of Banbury Fair was noted by the Banbury Guardian’s late historian, Brian Little.

The annual attraction will run from Wednesday-Saturday, October 18 – 21 thanks to a one year trial being agreed with Cherwell District Council following a request from Bob Wilson’s funfair.

Fair lovers will be able to enjoy the thrills of the rides when Bob Wilson's funfair returns to townFair lovers will be able to enjoy the thrills of the rides when Bob Wilson's funfair returns to town
Banbury Market will still be running on Saturday, October 21 with traders and stalls being set up on Broad Street between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

After the conclusion of the fair a review will be held with key partners and stakeholders to evaluate the response and impact adding an extra day to the fair has had.

