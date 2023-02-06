Man behind revising architecture guides for Oxford and the south east delivers Banbury lecture

Dr Simon Bradley is series editor of the Pevsner Architectural Guides

Dr Bradley is to deliver this week’s lecture to be held at Banbury Museum on Thursday (February 9) at 7.30 pm.

His subject will be ‘Revising Pevsner’s Oxfordshire’. The Oxfordshire volume of Pevsner’s Buildings of England series was among the last to appear in 1974.

It is being revised, updated and expanded in two volumes, of which Alan Brooks’s Oxfordshire: North and West appeared in 2017. Dr Bradley’s companion volume on Oxford and the south east, to be published in 2023, includes much fresh research and addresses half a century of change.

Lectures will also be streamed using Microsoft Teams Live. Contact [email protected] to receive links.